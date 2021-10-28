News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sixth form girls inspired by tech boot camp

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:45 PM October 28, 2021   
Yeah 13 pupils from Elutec Academy with AND Digital volunteers.

Year 13 pupils from Elutec Academy with AND Digital volunteers.

Year 13s learned how to make their own website as part of an initiative to inspire young women to pursue tech careers.

Female pupils from Elutec Sixth Form in Dagenham took part in a three-week “boot camp” run by professional volunteers at AND Digital.

The digital consultancy company’s AND She Can campaign is trying to encourage girls and women to consider a career in technology, showcasing role models and the variety of jobs available in the industry.

Three woman sitting looking at laptops

The pupils learned coding and software development skills.

During the boot camp, the pupils had to work collaboratively to put their skills into practice.

They had the opportunity to create their own websites using the coding and software development skills they had learned and visit an AND Digital office to share their presentations and outcomes.

One of the participants, Amelia, whose surname was not provided, said: “Being able to have work experience in an office environment and to be part of a team has inspired me to look at different aspects of creative and digital media.”

