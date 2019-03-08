Search

Advanced search

National opera singers surprise Barking school with series of pop-up performances

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 September 2019

Performers from the English National Opera singing to pupils at Greatfields School in Barking. Picture: Greatfields School.

Performers from the English National Opera singing to pupils at Greatfields School in Barking. Picture: Greatfields School.

Greatfields School

Opera singers have thrilled staff and students alike in a number of surprise performances at a Barking secondary school.

Performers from the English National Opera visited Greatfields School, St Mary's, on Tuesday, September 17, showing their skills throughout the day.

They went to the school of around 350 pupils after a similar event at Barking's Riverside School, Renwick Road, last year, according to Greatfields headteacher Richard Paul.

"It exposed the kids to opera singing," he said. "It was an opportunity to speak to performers and hear live opera.

"It started off with pop-up performances. The opera singers just came out and started singing."

The singers gave two full workshops to the pupils - one to the 15-year-old GCSE drama students and one to the schools choir.

They also treated students at lunchtime and in the playground and gave an assembly to each of the year groups.

"I think the pupils were fascinated with it," Mr Paul added. "They engaged with it really well.

You may also want to watch:

"Their reaction was just a look of wonder on some of their faces. There was a fantastic reaction from some of the students.

"The teachers loved it. They have been talking about it all day."

As part of the English National Opera's engagement with the school, it's giving students opportunities to see dress rehearsals at the London Coliseum in the West End.

While it's all fun, there was an educational objective to the day.

Mr Paul said the goal was to develop pupils' "cultural capital" and boost singing and music in the school.

"It think it's very important for our students in order for them to be able to express themselves," he continued.

"For me as head, it's been a really important part of our work.

"School is more than just getting the academics, it's about developing the whole person."

Now the headteacher is hoping the ENO will return to the school to help bolster the choir's talent.

"It was wonderful on the ENO's part to come out and do this," Mr Paul said. "I'm really grateful to them for their hard work and bringing opera out to the community."

Most Read

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Parsloes Park redevelopment given green light by City Hall

Artist's impression of the new Parsloes Park football facility. Picture: essexfa.com

Most Read

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Parsloes Park redevelopment given green light by City Hall

Artist's impression of the new Parsloes Park football facility. Picture: essexfa.com

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

T20: Essex Eagles excited about Vitality Blast Finals Day

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Billings during Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th August 2019

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Daggers keen to continue unbeaten run at Torquay

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge and Fraser Kerr of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

National opera singers surprise Barking school with series of pop-up performances

Performers from the English National Opera singing to pupils at Greatfields School in Barking. Picture: Greatfields School.

Author Michael Rosen opens Dagenham school’s new library bus

Children's author Michael Rosen cuts the ribbon to officially open the new library bus. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists