Young Dagenham designer appears on London Fashion Week catwalk

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 October 2019

Favour Adewoye (left) taking the catwalk at London Fashion Week. Picture: Tony Wellington.

Tony Wellington

A Dagenham teenager has shown her work on a London Fashion Week catwalk and even stood in the spotlight herself.

A model at London Fashion Week showing an outfit designed by Dagenham 19-year-old Favour Adewoye. Picture: Tony Wellington.A model at London Fashion Week showing an outfit designed by Dagenham 19-year-old Favour Adewoye. Picture: Tony Wellington.

Favour Adewoye, 19, was one of the youngest designers at the week. She was part of a group of young people exploring issues of sustainability and humans' relationship with the natural world.

"The inspiration for my jumpsuit came from blue-ringed octopuses," she said. "I created designs based on their colour, their movement, and where they live. I used blue metallic fabric in reference to the ocean."

Favour featured as part of fashion charity FAD's Fashion Futures project. The 20 finalists were shortlisted from more than 70 teenagers.

With the support of FAD and fashion industry volunteers, the finalists worked to perfect their designs using industrial machinery and professional production techniques.

Work made by young people as part of FAD's Fashion Futures project. Picture: Tony Wellington.Work made by young people as part of FAD's Fashion Futures project. Picture: Tony Wellington.

"The wide leg was designed to give the effect of waves as the model walks down the catwalk," Favour added. "The exaggerated orange sculptural pieces were made in holographic and orange cellophane to imitate the sound of the sea.

"During my experiences at FAD, I learnt team work skills, confidence and resilience are the keys to all things and that not each and every mistake is bad. Some mistakes make things more interesting and give you more ideas to develop."

The winners were selected by fashion industry judges including ASOS senior designer Morgan Allen-Oliver, sustainable fashion influencer Claudia Ayuso, FAD trustee and commercial director of Shaun Leane Anju Mahbubani, WGSN associate editor Olivia Barnes and NatWest's Mahji Quadir.

Panel member Olivia Barnes said: "The students' work clearly evidences the time and dedication they have invested in the Fashion Futures program. It is fantastic to see young designers embracing sustainability as part of their practice."

Established in 1998, FAD's goal is to help young people make it in fashion. It works with the industry to campaign for fair access, improved diversity and better representation. It runs programmes designed to equip young people with the skills, network and confidence they need to get ahead.

In the 20 years it's been running, FAD says it's worked with more than 2,000 volunteers to help 9,600 young people close the diversity divide.

