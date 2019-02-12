Back to school for West Ham players

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 February 2019

West Ham players Felipe Anderson and Angelo at Gascoigne Primary School. Picture: Griffiths Photographers/WHUFC

Griffiths Photographers NO FREE USE

What’s the most exciting school assembly you’ve had?

West Ham's Felipe Anderson gives a high five to pupils at Gascoigne Primary School. Picture: Griffiths Photographers/WHUFCWest Ham's Felipe Anderson gives a high five to pupils at Gascoigne Primary School. Picture: Griffiths Photographers/WHUFC

For pupils at Gascoigne Primary School, the answer is likely to be when West Ham footballers Felipe Anderson and Angelo Ogbonna paid them a surprise visit.

The Hammers stars visited the school in Gascoigne Road, Barking, as part of the club’s Players’ Project, an initiative which sees members of the squad become ambassadors for an area of community work that they feel is personally important to them.

The pair presented goody bags to each year group’s winner of the Premier League Writing Stars programme, which asked pupils to write a poem on the theme of diversity.

And it was that theme which was discussed during the exciting assembly, with Anderson and Ogbonna both talking to the pupils about diversity and life in England - having grown up in Brazil and Italy respectively.

There was even time for the pair to take a selfie with the pupils, much to the delight of the children and staff.

