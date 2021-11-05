News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Green light for green projects as schools given funding from mayor

Joe Talora, LDRS

Published: 3:18 PM November 5, 2021
London Mayor Sadiq Khan before boarding a train to Glasgow for the Cop26 summit, at Euston Station,

London mayor Sadiq Khan before boarding a train to Glasgow for the COP26 summit. - Credit: PA

Two secondary schools in east London are among five across the capital to have been awarded £10,000 by Sadiq Khan to help accelerate student-led environmental projects.

Following his return from the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the Mayor of London announced the winners of the Climate Kick-Start Prize at an event at the Barbican.

Forest Gate Community School and Riverside Bridge School will receive money, alongside Francis Barber Referral Unit in Wandsworth, Hammersmith Academy and Pinner High School.

The Forest Gate project looks at hot composting and mushroom farming, while Riverside Bridge's one addresses solar-powered rainwater harvesting.

Mr Khan said that the initiative is about “engaging young people to help us make London one of the greenest and cleanest global cities”.

He added: “In London, we’re taking bold action to tackle the twin dangers of air pollution and the climate crisis.

"The Climate Kick-Start prize winners will be able to use the prize money to not only deliver a range of innovative projects to take vital environmental action in their schools, but to inspire other young Londoners to get involved in climate action.”

