Former Barking and Dagenham borough commander teaching police officers of the future

Former Barking and Dagenham borough commander Sultan Taylor outside CU London.

There’s nobody better qualified to teach the law enforcers of the future than a former police chief - and that’s exactly what an ex-borough commander is doing.

Sultan Taylor in his role as borough commander.

Sultan Taylor, who retired from policing after 18 months as Barking and Dagenham’s borough commander in 2016, is now training BA policing students at CU London, based at the former Dagenham Civic Centre.

His 33-year career saw him climb the ladder from a constable in Finchley to borough commander in Barking and Dagenham via spells in areas such as Kentish Town, Golders Green and Ealing.

He said: “While this is the start of my move to teaching in terms of working with the public, I have some experience through my time in the police force, having led training sessions.

“I finished my policing career in Barking and Dagenham as borough commander and I am pleased to have been able to stay in the area to train the next generation of police officers.”

Mr Taylor believes that policing and crime in general has changed drastically during his career but believes that the pupils he is training can help the fight against crime in the future.

He said: “There are certain elements of policing that are the same now as when I started my journey.

“It remains a good career choice with plenty of scope for progression if you are willing to work hard and you are still seen as a pillar of your community.

“That was the draw for me in the first place, I enjoyed speaking to people and playing an active role in my community.”

He added: “The main change has come in terms of how crime is actually committed, the increase in cyber-crime and terrorism has been huge even over the last decade, plus knife crime is a bigger risk than ever.

“However, I believe that the police force has proven countless times over the years that it is capable of coping with new forms of crime and I believe this new generation will continue that trend.”

CU London’s BA policing course is targeted at those seeking to establish a career in the police service or law enforcement agencies such as the Border Force or MI5.

Andy Ginn, the university’s associate pro vice chancellor, said: “Sultan is a real asset to our policing degree, his wealth of experience and unique personal story make him a real role model to our pupils.”