Barking and Dagenham college offers free courses for 18 and 19 year olds
PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 September 2020
Archant
A further education college is offering free one-year courses for 18 and 19-year-olds too help young people during a challenging time.
The pandemic has meant that many young people who completed their free school or college education this summer are finding it more difficult to get a job, while many who were already working have found themselves unemployed.
You may also want to watch:
The government has provided £101 million for the 2020-21 academic year to give all 18 and 19-year-olds the opportunity to study certain courses for free.
Barking & Dagenham College has a range of apprenticeships and courses including subjects such health and social care, engineering and plumbing amongst others.
While people aged over 18 would normally have to pay fees, this year the courses will be completely free. Visit barkingdagenhamcollege.ac.uk/why/free-courses-for-18-19-year-olds for more information.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.