Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham college offers free courses for 18 and 19 year olds

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 September 2020

Sarah Ramsey and Andreas Galatoulas look forward to welcoming 18 and 19 year olds to Barking & Dagenham College for the free one-year courses on offer. Picture: BDC

Sarah Ramsey and Andreas Galatoulas look forward to welcoming 18 and 19 year olds to Barking & Dagenham College for the free one-year courses on offer. Picture: BDC

Archant

A further education college is offering free one-year courses for 18 and 19-year-olds too help young people during a challenging time.

The pandemic has meant that many young people who completed their free school or college education this summer are finding it more difficult to get a job, while many who were already working have found themselves unemployed.

You may also want to watch:

The government has provided £101 million for the 2020-21 academic year to give all 18 and 19-year-olds the opportunity to study certain courses for free.

Barking & Dagenham College has a range of apprenticeships and courses including subjects such health and social care, engineering and plumbing amongst others.

While people aged over 18 would normally have to pay fees, this year the courses will be completely free. Visit barkingdagenhamcollege.ac.uk/why/free-courses-for-18-19-year-olds for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Bid to build tower blocks up to 28 storeys next to Barking station given green light

The scheme includes 198 homes with 70 offered at

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after suspected hit and run in Dagenham car park

A 47-year-old man was fatally injured in a car park in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham. Picture: PA/Yui Mok

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Barking nightclub shut down for alleged Covid breach

The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking, was accused of holding a party with no social distancing. Picture: LDRS

Bid to build tower blocks up to 28 storeys next to Barking station given green light

The scheme includes 198 homes with 70 offered at

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham Boxing Club has re-opened its doors with new Covid-19 secure procedures

Dagenham Boxing Club has re-opened this week after almost six months (Pic: Dagenham BC)

Midfielder Declan Rice becomes youngest West Ham player to reach 100 appearances

West Ham United's Declan Rice chases referee Stuart Attwell as he appeals for a hand ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Dagenham & Redbridge crowned Borough champions with Barking victory

Kai Brown of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Barking and Dagenham college offers free courses for 18 and 19 year olds

Sarah Ramsey and Andreas Galatoulas look forward to welcoming 18 and 19 year olds to Barking & Dagenham College for the free one-year courses on offer. Picture: BDC

People urged to seek Covid-19 test only if they have symptoms as second centre opens in Chadwell Heath

The council has urged people to only seek a Covid-19 test if they have symptoms. Image shows a coronavirus testing site outside the borough. Picture: PA/Jane Barlow