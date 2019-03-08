Search

GCSE results: Years 7 to 10 pupils attending Frobel Learning scoop top grades

PUBLISHED: 18:05 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 22 August 2019

Youngsters attending Frobel Learning in Barking have scooped top grades in GCSE maths years before pupils usually take the qualification. Picture: Frobel Learning

A 12-year old boy is among nine youngsters attending a tuition centre who have achieved top grades in maths.

Nure Alam Azad scooped a grade 9 after studying the GCSE in one year with help from staff at Frobel Learning in Longbridge Road, Barking.

The maths whizz was not the only pupil to do well with five boys and three girls in school years ranging from 7 to 10 getting grades 5 to 9.

Headteacher, Abdul Khan, said: "These kind of results you don't usually see. These are really extraordinary results.

"But we prepared them for these grades so we were expecting this. We are very proud of what they have achieved.

"They are all hardworking, dedicated and able. They all had the full support of their teachers."

Year 8 pupil Ubaid Adi Mossobir was the second to get a 9 with Uchenna Okeke, Ifeny Okeke, Abdul Rahman Pajinur and Sadia Mollah all achieving 8s.

Year 10 pupil Abbas Sheikh and Year 7 Umi Sheikh Nurein got 6s while Year 8 student Almas Malik achieved a 5.

