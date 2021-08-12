News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
GCSE results: Barking Abbey School celebrate 'record-breaking' grades

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:37 AM August 12, 2021   
Barking Abbey School. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking Abbey School. Picture: Ken Mears - Credit: Ken Mears

Barking Abbey School is celebrating “record-breaking” GCSE results, with six pupils achieving eight or more grade 9s.

The top achievers at the Sandringham Road school were Muhaimin Fatima, Prakshan Vasuthan and Muhammad Amir, who each earned nine 9s.

Prakshan will be taking up a scholarship at Eton College.

Aman Akram, Sara Ben Haj Hammouda and Aisha Hussain all achieved eight 9s.

Assistant headteacher Kat Watkins said: “The class of 2021 have today received their record-breaking GCSE results, and we are happy to celebrate this day with them all.

“Our students have shown incredible resilience and strength to cope with the challenges of completing their GCSE courses during a difficult year of Covid and the resulting lockdowns.

"Many of our GCSE students have achieved fantastic grades that will stand them in good stead for their futures.

"All staff at Barking Abbey are very proud of what this year group have accomplished and their positive mental attitudes throughout each uncertain term."

London GCSE results
Jon King
Jon King
Jon King
