Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Applying for university? Get free expert help with your personal statement

PUBLISHED: 14:52 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 28 October 2020

Hull University is holding a number of virtual open days

Hull University is holding a number of virtual open days

hello@tarranphoto.com

Did you know? UCAS gets almost 3 million university applications from around 700,000 people each year. That’s a lot of competition. So how can your son or daughter stand out? 

As part of the virtual open days, there will be the chance to receive advice via live chat on applying to universityAs part of the virtual open days, there will be the chance to receive advice via live chat on applying to university

Their personal statement. They know it’s their one big shot to get noticed. Their one opportunity to sell themselves. To put down on paper why they should be chosen over someone else.

They know these 500 words could be the difference between getting a place at their preferred uni or not. And that could decide what they go on to do in life. Sounds like a lot of pressure, doesn’t it? But don’t worry, there is help available to them if they want it. And it’s right here in Hull.

When they book a Virtual Open Day this autumn, they’re invited to join our Live Chat for one-to-one advice. Here, they can ask our expert staff for insider tips on what makes a great personal statement, what university admissions tutors are looking for, and how to showcase their talents. But that’s not all. 

What else will they get out of the day? A live stream of their subject talk, where they’ll hear from lecturers who teach on their course. The chance to chat to student ambassadors who live and breathe Hull, and discover what it’s really like to study here. All their questions answered by our finance, admissions, accommodation, and student support teams. And a virtual campus tour from the comfort of their own home, so they can imagine what, where and how they’ll be studying here before they arrive. 

Oh, and while they’re here they can invite you to our Parent Zone Live Chat. So you can have all your uni questions answered by someone who’s been in your shoes.

You may also want to watch:

So what are you waiting for? To guarantee their place at our Virtual Open Day — and to get some life-changing advice — all your son or daughter needs to do is book online → 

Next Virtual Open Days: 

Friday November 6 or Saturday November 7 November 2020

Friday November 27 or Saturday November 28 2020

Tuesday January 5 or Wednesday January 6 2021

Book now at hull.ac.uk/opendays

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Hammers fans positive after City draw and are hoping to continue pushing forward

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Dagenham boss McMahon insists individual errors are costing them after Maidenhead loss

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Barking end Waltham Abbey’s unbeaten start to the new season

Barking goalkeeper Manny Agboola catches a Westfield corner (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Court hears how Barking MP was left feeling ‘disturbed’ after receiving abusive messages

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge. Picture: Office of Margaret Hodge

Dagenham man, 19, charged with offences linked to county lines investigation

Naseem Edwards is due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on November 24. Pic: Google