Dagenham pupils take part in inter-school ‘virtual poetry slam’

The six winners of the interschool 'virtual poetry slam' held by Goresbrook School, pictured in front of the literary vending machine. Picture: Goresbrook School Archant

Dagenham pupils showcased their love of words in an inter-school “virtual poetry slam”.

Children from Goresbrook School and three other primary academies took part in the online competition, in which they recorded themselves reciting an original or existing poem.

There were more than 50 entries, covering subjects from favourite pets to experiences of lockdown.

Six winners were announced to coincide with National Poetry Day, with each receiving a certificate and book from Goresbrook’s “literary vending machine.”

Pupils also got to listen to each other’s performance, discuss what the poems meant and give feedback.

Executive principal David Ellison said: ““It has been fantastic to see so many of our pupils and families engage so wholeheartedly with our Virtual Poetry Slam and really celebrate their love of poetry.

“What was particularly great about holding an online competition like this was that pupils from our nearby schools were able to safely work together and learn from each other through the challenge.”

To launch the competition, pupils welcomed award-winning children’s poet Neal Zetter for a socially-distanced assembly on September 24.

Mr Zetter performed some of his own poetry and also held an after-school book sale where pupils could pick up some of their favourite works.