News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Education

GCSE results day 2021: First ever GCSEs awarded at Goresbrook

Logo Icon

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:37 PM August 13, 2021   
Goresbook School pupils collecting their results

Goresbook School pupils collecting their GCSE results. - Credit: Goresbook School

The first ever group of year 11s at Goresbrook School were awarded their GCSEs yesterday (August 12).

The all-through school in Dagenham, which opened first for primary pupils in 2014 and welcomed its first year 7 cohort in 2016, has grown year-on-year.

Pupils at Goresbrook sat moderated examinations and completed a variety of coursework to assess their progress this year.

Goresbrook School year 11 Olaronke Bamiduro with her GCSE results.

Olaronke Bamiduro achieved nine grade 9s. - Credit: Goresbrook School

Secondary principal Megan Harris said it was a “particularly poignant moment” watching the cohort receive their results and praised their “hard work, dedication, and resilience".

“Whilst this year’s assessment process has been different to previous years due to the pandemic, these students should feel no less proud or happy in what they have achieved,” she said.

“With these qualifications, our students can now successfully move onto the next chapter of their education and lives.”

You may also want to watch:

Much of the year 11 cohort will be moving onto the school’s sixth form, which opens this September.

READ MORE: Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Notable success stories included Olaronke Bamiduro, who was awarded nine grade 9s; Khadiza Akhter, who was awarded seven Grade 9s and two Grade 7s; and Sachel Yuma, who was also awarded seven Grade 9s and two Grade 7s.

Most Read

  1. 1 Girl, 15, dies four days after incident at Barking's Capital Karts
  2. 2 GCSE results: Robert Clack School 'proud' after number of 9-7 grades
  3. 3 Investigation after house fire in Dagenham
  1. 4 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
  2. 5 GCSE results: Barking Abbey School celebrate 'record-breaking' grades
  3. 6 GCSE results 2021: Jo Richardson hails 'impressive' results
  4. 7 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  5. 8 GCSE results: The Warren School celebrates success amid record enrolments
  6. 9 'This is a matter of upholding local democracy': Jon Cruddas slams CPZ roll out in Dagenham
  7. 10 GCSE results 2021: Eastbrook School Year 11s 'reap rewards of hard work'
London GCSE results
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A car parked on double yellow lines

Barking and Dagenham Council

'It's time they listened': Council urged to scrap CPZ in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Dagenham Farm trainee Rae, farm worker Ashlea and trainee Gemma

Food and Drink

Dagenham Farm to sell fresh, organic produce at new stall

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police are urging residents in Chigwell to be vigilant following a series of burglaries. Picture: Me

Metropolitan Police

Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Daniel Gayne

person
A 72-year-old woman died after a collision in Princess Parade, New Road, Dagenham on August 5.

Metropolitan Police

Witness appeal after woman, 72, dies in Dagenham van collision

Jon King

Author Picture Icon