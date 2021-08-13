GCSE results day 2021: First ever GCSEs awarded at Goresbrook
Daniel Gayne
- Credit: Goresbook School
The first ever group of year 11s at Goresbrook School were awarded their GCSEs yesterday (August 12).
The all-through school in Dagenham, which opened first for primary pupils in 2014 and welcomed its first year 7 cohort in 2016, has grown year-on-year.
Pupils at Goresbrook sat moderated examinations and completed a variety of coursework to assess their progress this year.
Secondary principal Megan Harris said it was a “particularly poignant moment” watching the cohort receive their results and praised their “hard work, dedication, and resilience".
“Whilst this year’s assessment process has been different to previous years due to the pandemic, these students should feel no less proud or happy in what they have achieved,” she said.
“With these qualifications, our students can now successfully move onto the next chapter of their education and lives.”
You may also want to watch:
Much of the year 11 cohort will be moving onto the school’s sixth form, which opens this September.
READ MORE: Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
Notable success stories included Olaronke Bamiduro, who was awarded nine grade 9s; Khadiza Akhter, who was awarded seven Grade 9s and two Grade 7s; and Sachel Yuma, who was also awarded seven Grade 9s and two Grade 7s.
Most Read
- 1 Girl, 15, dies four days after incident at Barking's Capital Karts
- 2 GCSE results: Robert Clack School 'proud' after number of 9-7 grades
- 3 Investigation after house fire in Dagenham
- 4 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
- 5 GCSE results: Barking Abbey School celebrate 'record-breaking' grades
- 6 GCSE results 2021: Jo Richardson hails 'impressive' results
- 7 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 8 GCSE results: The Warren School celebrates success amid record enrolments
- 9 'This is a matter of upholding local democracy': Jon Cruddas slams CPZ roll out in Dagenham
- 10 GCSE results 2021: Eastbrook School Year 11s 'reap rewards of hard work'