GCSE results day 2021: First ever GCSEs awarded at Goresbrook

The first ever group of year 11s at Goresbrook School were awarded their GCSEs yesterday (August 12).

The all-through school in Dagenham, which opened first for primary pupils in 2014 and welcomed its first year 7 cohort in 2016, has grown year-on-year.

Pupils at Goresbrook sat moderated examinations and completed a variety of coursework to assess their progress this year.

Olaronke Bamiduro achieved nine grade 9s. - Credit: Goresbrook School

Secondary principal Megan Harris said it was a “particularly poignant moment” watching the cohort receive their results and praised their “hard work, dedication, and resilience".

“Whilst this year’s assessment process has been different to previous years due to the pandemic, these students should feel no less proud or happy in what they have achieved,” she said.

“With these qualifications, our students can now successfully move onto the next chapter of their education and lives.”

Much of the year 11 cohort will be moving onto the school’s sixth form, which opens this September.

Notable success stories included Olaronke Bamiduro, who was awarded nine grade 9s; Khadiza Akhter, who was awarded seven Grade 9s and two Grade 7s; and Sachel Yuma, who was also awarded seven Grade 9s and two Grade 7s.