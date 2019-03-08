Search

Former Great Britain basketball player visits Dagenham school in fitness drive

PUBLISHED: 11:29 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 23 May 2019

Former Great Britian international basketball player Pierre Henry-Fontaine took Goresbrook School primary pupils through a fitness circuit. Picture: Goresbrook School.

Former Great Britian international basketball player Pierre Henry-Fontaine took Goresbrook School primary pupils through a fitness circuit. Picture: Goresbrook School.

Primary pupils in Dagenham were put through their paces by a former international basketball player.

Pierre Henry-Fontaine led each class through a range of exercises then spoke to pupils about eating well and leading healthy lifestyles. Picture: Goresbrook School.Pierre Henry-Fontaine led each class through a range of exercises then spoke to pupils about eating well and leading healthy lifestyles. Picture: Goresbrook School.

Former Great Britian representative Pierre Henry-Fontaine visited Goresbrook School for a sponsored fitness challenge and talk, which was organised in partnership with Sports for Champions UK.

The organisation sends athletes to schools across the country to educate and motivate children to lead healthy lifestyles, while raising money for the schools and unsponsored UK athletes in the process.

Henry-Fontaine took each class through a circuit challenge, which involved a number of exercises from mountain climbers to jumping lunges.

You may also want to watch:

He then spoke to pupils about how he got into basketball and his journey to becoming professional, the food groups that make up a balanced diet and the importance of eating well and leading healthy lifestyles.

The children also had the chance to ask some of their own questions, ranging from how often Team GB athletes have to train to whether you have to be a certain height to become a basketball player.

Goresbrook School primary principal David Ellison said: "Educating our pupils on the importance of leading a healthy, happy lifestyle and giving them the opportunity to learn from and interact with great role models like Pierre, are all part of what we call an 'education with character' at Goresbrook.

"Our pupils really threw themselves into Pierre's fitness challenge and gave 100 per cent of their focus in his assembly, listening attentively and asking some really engaged questions.

"We look forward to continuing to provide our pupils with these sorts of educational and exciting experiences."

Former Great Britain basketball player visits Dagenham school in fitness drive

