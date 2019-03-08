'Culture of respect and high expectations' at Dagenham school rated outstanding by Ofsted

Inspectors have praised the leadership of a Dagenham school rated as 'outstanding' in its latest Ofsted report.

Grafton Primary School's rating was upgraded from 'good' following a recent Ofsted inspection, with inspectors impressed by the "culture of respect and high expectations for all" instilled by the headteacher and leadership team.

Headteacher Martin Nicholson said: "The outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection is a reflection of our amazing whole school community.

"We are delighted that the inspection team highlighted the exemplary behaviour of all our pupils.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to all our parents and carers for their continued support over a sustained period of time.

"Our governing body, school staff and children fully deserve the outstanding judgement from Ofsted and we look forward to building on this success in the future."

Inspectors noted that 100 per cent of parents and carers who responded to Ofsted's online survey said they would recommend the school to other parents.

One parent said: "I am so happy that my children attend Grafton. I feel part of a family at this school."

The report also stated that pupil behaviour was "exemplary" and that they were proud of their school and cared for each other.

"They appreciate that they have a strong voice. One pupil said the best thing he likes about the school was that his views were respected".

Nine in 10 schools in Barking and Dagenham are rated 'good' or 'outstanding' by Ofsted, according to the borough council.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: "I am delighted to see that another one of our schools has seen their hard work pay off and received the rating of 'outstanding' from Ofsted.

"I would like to thank the headteacher, staff and governors for all their hard work to provide an outstanding education for the children at Grafton and for the support they give to other schools in the borough."