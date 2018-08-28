Search

Greatfields School talent show welcomes pupils to new home

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 December 2018

Greatfields School Christmas talent show. Picture: Ken Mears





Dozens of pupils celebrated moving into their new school grounds with a festive talent show.



The youngsters from Greatfields School sang, danced and played a variety of musical instruments during the first performance at the site nestled in the Gascoigne Estate.

Wednesday’s showcase in St Mary’s, Barking, featured performances from 65 pupils in Years 7 to 9, all of whom began rehearsals more than two months in advance.

The sell-out show proved a “fantastic showcase” of the students’ “incredible hard work and talent”, said headteacher Richard Paul.

“Performing arts is an extremely important part of our curriculum and it has really helped the students grow in confidence and self belief over the past year,” he told the Post.



“Particular thanks must go to Miss [Samantha] White for her hard work in organising such a brilliant event.”

Speaking ahead of the Britain’s Got Talent-style event, Samantha, Greatfield’s head of performing arts, described a noticeable “buzz” in the building.

“I really realised there’s a lot of talent here on this site, and in this school, and we’ve really managed to bring it out of them,” the 27-year-old said.

“We’ve also found a lot of hidden talents.”



Acts included renditions of famous musicals in dance (Hairspray) and song (Matilda, as performed by the drama club). The school choir was present among the line-up, as were youngsters on instruments ranging from the violin and trumpet to the piano and guitar.

They took to a stage resembling Santa’s grotto in front of 150 or so guests including parents, teachers and six of the school’s governors.

Organising the show was no easy task, Samantha admitted.

“We’ve got so many students involved now, and to see them work together is amazing,” she said.



“Obviously — I can’t rehearse with all of the acts — there’s been a lot of independent rehearsals as well. They’ve really been working hard.”

Asked about the mood backstage, she added: “Everyone’s feeling quite nervous.

“Everyone’s a bit excited, a bit panicky. Panicky for getting their routines ready. Nervous because of the big audience.”

The school will eventually cater for more than 2,000 pupils from primary level through to the sixth form.

