GCSE results: Robert Clack head "exceptionally proud" as grades revealed

PUBLISHED: 17:30 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 22 August 2019

Robert Clack School pupils Eunice Gho Le Yao and Nafiha Choudhury. Picture: Paul Bennett

The headteacher at Robert Clack secondary has said he is delighted with the hard work of everyone at the school as pupils' GCSE results are revealed.

Robert Clack School pupil Sophie Smoleac opens her GCSE results. Picture: Paul BennettRobert Clack School pupil Sophie Smoleac opens her GCSE results. Picture: Paul Bennett

Russell Taylor said nine students have achieved straight 9 to 7 grades (the equivalent of A* to B) and 20 per cent achieved 9 to 5s in every subject.

He added that this was despite a government agenda to introduce "exceptionally challenging new curricula" and "high-stakes final examinations".

Overall, almost two-thirds of the pupils at the school achieved the national standard in English and maths.

Robert Clack School pupil Wesley Oparaugo. Picture: Paul BennettRobert Clack School pupil Wesley Oparaugo. Picture: Paul Bennett

"As always, I am exceptionally proud of our pupils and staff. Our shared values of mutual respect, compassion for others, discipline, hard work and high aspirations continue to sustain our cohesive community, and have ensured that our pupils in year 11 have fulfilled their potential this summer," said Mr Taylor.

"We look forward to welcoming them all back into our highly successful sixth form in September.

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Families evacuated after ‘threat to burn down’ tower block in Barking

Emergency services cordoning off part of Barking's Gascoigne estate after receiving a threat to set a tower block alight. Picture: Charlie Wilding

Dagenham woman shocked as dad’s memorial bench is stolen

Michelle Grant on a bench dedicated to her father, John Bloom. With no record of the bench being removed, it has possibly been stolen. Picture: Michelle Grant.

Almost 100 cannabis plants found at Dagenham weed factory

Stanley Avenue. Police found a cannabis factory in the upstairs bedrooms of a house on the road. Picture: Google.

