GCSE results: Robert Clack head "exceptionally proud" as grades revealed

Robert Clack School pupils Eunice Gho Le Yao and Nafiha Choudhury. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

The headteacher at Robert Clack secondary has said he is delighted with the hard work of everyone at the school as pupils' GCSE results are revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Clack School pupil Sophie Smoleac opens her GCSE results. Picture: Paul Bennett Robert Clack School pupil Sophie Smoleac opens her GCSE results. Picture: Paul Bennett

Russell Taylor said nine students have achieved straight 9 to 7 grades (the equivalent of A* to B) and 20 per cent achieved 9 to 5s in every subject.

You may also want to watch:

He added that this was despite a government agenda to introduce "exceptionally challenging new curricula" and "high-stakes final examinations".

Overall, almost two-thirds of the pupils at the school achieved the national standard in English and maths.

Robert Clack School pupil Wesley Oparaugo. Picture: Paul Bennett Robert Clack School pupil Wesley Oparaugo. Picture: Paul Bennett

"As always, I am exceptionally proud of our pupils and staff. Our shared values of mutual respect, compassion for others, discipline, hard work and high aspirations continue to sustain our cohesive community, and have ensured that our pupils in year 11 have fulfilled their potential this summer," said Mr Taylor.

"We look forward to welcoming them all back into our highly successful sixth form in September.