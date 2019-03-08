Search

City Hall rewards Barking and Dagenham schools helping pupils be healthy

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 July 2019

City Hall. Picture: GLA.

City Hall. Picture: GLA.

GLA

Two Barking and Dagenham schools have won prizes for their work keeping pupils healthy.

Eastbury Community School was awarded 'gold' and Parsloes Primary School 'silver' in Healthy Schools London, an initiative started by deputy mayor for education and childcare Joanne McCartney.

The scheme is funded by London mayor Sadiq Khan to recognise schools that promote the health and wellbeing of its pupils.

Awards are given to schools based on the progress they make to encourage healthy eating, physical activity, emotional wellbeing and mental health.

The deputy mayor spoke and pupils danced at the event, which also saw presentations from staff and pupils on the positive impact of activities such as dance, walking and meditation.

Deputy mayor Joanne McCartney said: "It's so important that London's schools support pupils and their families in taking ownership of their physical and mental health, equipping them with good habits that will serve them well thought their lives."

