Pupils scoop prizes in Barking and Dagenham logo competition
- Credit: Becontree Primary School
Pupils whose designs came out top in a logo competition have scooped film and games goodies.
A total of 241 youngsters from 11 schools across Barking and Dagenham entered designs.
The challenge was to come up with a couple of logos for the town hall's Cultural Education Partnership which links schools up with cultural organisations.
Martin Russell, culture and wellbeing lead for education, said: " It’s brilliant to see so many pupils engaged in the opportunity.”
The winning entry will be used by the Partnership from 2021. The winner and runners up also received London Graphic Centre gift cards courtesy of Film LBBD and storage firm CAMA.
Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, who helped judge, said: “I was extremely impressed by the efforts of all the young people that took part in this creative competition.The standard of entries was outstanding.
“The donation of prizes for our competition is a fantastic demonstration of how Film LBBD and their industry partners are already supporting education and schools in the borough.”
