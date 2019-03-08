Search

Barking and Dagenham students practice interview skills with banks and other major employers

PUBLISHED: 11:14 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 13 May 2019

Citi Bank's global head of wholesale risk management, internal audit, Forhana Senatilleke interviews Sabir Ahmed, 17, from Barking. Picture: supplied by Wow! Marketing.

Barking and Dagenham students have enlisted the help of some major employers to improve their job interview skills.

Business students at Barking and Dagenham College had the chance to have mock interviews with employers such as Barclays Bank, Clifford Chance, Citi Bank, Swiss Re, ENGIE and KPMG.

Afterwards, they were given constructive feedback on their interview skills.

Sabir Ahmed, 17, from Barking, said: "Feedback from employers was very positive which has really helped to build my job interview confidence."

He was interviewed by Citi Bank audit director Forhana Senatilleke, who said: "I found the experience fun and rewarding because of the level of engagement from the students.

"I was impressed by how seriously they took the opportunity and the eagerness with which they accepted the feedback."

The college's business enterprise and skills development lead Tim Carey said: "The mock interviews provided an invaluable opportunity for students to experience what it is like to be interviewed in an authentic way.

"We were fortunate to have enthusiastic employers and the College's HR staff who delivered a unique experience for students by offering real time and bespoke feedback.

"The aim was to help students iron out their interview nerves and practice their responses to interview questions in a safe and nurturing space, thereby presenting their best selves and increasing their success at interviews."

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Dagenham beauty shop owners fined £14k after selling ‘dangerous’ skin-whitening cosmetics

R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Dagenham car repair shop fined more than £1600 over waste disposal records

A car repair shop at Unit 6a, VW House, Selinas Lane in Dagenham has been fined a total of £1,668 for failing to provide records that showed how it disposed of its waste.

Post letters: Prince William visit, MMR and have a garden party

Barking Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

