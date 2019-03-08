Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A-level results: Jo Richardson celebrates 100% pass rate

PUBLISHED: 17:08 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 15 August 2019

A-level students at Jo Richardson sixth form. Picture: Paul Bennett.

A-level students at Jo Richardson sixth form. Picture: Paul Bennett.

Archant

Teachers and students are celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate on A-level results day at Jo Richardson Community School.

Jo Richardson student Josephina Muskollare holding up her results. Picture: Paul Bennett.Jo Richardson student Josephina Muskollare holding up her results. Picture: Paul Bennett.

The school also saw all of its Btec students achieve at least one Distinction, the highest grade for the A-level equivalents.

Dagenham student Josephina Muskollari, 18, is going to Warwick to study biological science.

She got A*A*B for psychology, sociology and biology, a result that was in spite of her feelings after her exams.

"I'm not going to lie, I was very surprised when I opened the envelope," she said. "I'm the most surprised out of anyone around me.

Jo Richardson student Nishat Islam is going on to study neuroscience at Queen Mary University. Picture: Paul Bennett.Jo Richardson student Nishat Islam is going on to study neuroscience at Queen Mary University. Picture: Paul Bennett.

"I believe in myself, but I didn't think I would get that.

"I'm really proud of myself.

You may also want to watch:

"It just shows that hard work pays off, because I put so much hard work into that."

Nishat Islam, 18, is also heading to a Russell Group university.

She's going to Queen Mary University to study neuroscience.

Nishat said: "I was feeling very happy this morning. I was very, very happy, I wasn't expecting it, not at all.

"I wanted to do neuroscience because it fascinates me.

"I like biology, chemistry and psychology, neuroscience is the subject that puts them all into perspective.

"My parents are very happy about me. They're proud of me."

Jo Richardson said in a statement: "We are proud of all our students and we wish all our leavers a happy, fulfilled and successful future."

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers blog: Cut down by Wood, but hopeful against Harrogate

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Goresbrook captain Barwick in philosophical mood

Goresbrook captain Shane Barwick (left) adds to the total (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking football tournament raises awareness

Barking's Hedgecock Community Centre held a 'United Against Knife Crime' football tournament in partnership with Barking Youth Link at Barking Abbey School (pic Emdad Rahman)

Essex bowler Cook admits being injured has been tough

Sam Cook of Essex leaves the field with an injury during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists