A-level results: Jo Richardson celebrates 100% pass rate

A-level students at Jo Richardson sixth form. Picture: Paul Bennett. Archant

Teachers and students are celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate on A-level results day at Jo Richardson Community School.

Jo Richardson student Josephina Muskollare holding up her results. Picture: Paul Bennett. Jo Richardson student Josephina Muskollare holding up her results. Picture: Paul Bennett.

The school also saw all of its Btec students achieve at least one Distinction, the highest grade for the A-level equivalents.

Dagenham student Josephina Muskollari, 18, is going to Warwick to study biological science.

She got A*A*B for psychology, sociology and biology, a result that was in spite of her feelings after her exams.

"I'm not going to lie, I was very surprised when I opened the envelope," she said. "I'm the most surprised out of anyone around me.

Jo Richardson student Nishat Islam is going on to study neuroscience at Queen Mary University. Picture: Paul Bennett. Jo Richardson student Nishat Islam is going on to study neuroscience at Queen Mary University. Picture: Paul Bennett.

"I believe in myself, but I didn't think I would get that.

"I'm really proud of myself.

"It just shows that hard work pays off, because I put so much hard work into that."

Nishat Islam, 18, is also heading to a Russell Group university.

She's going to Queen Mary University to study neuroscience.

Nishat said: "I was feeling very happy this morning. I was very, very happy, I wasn't expecting it, not at all.

"I wanted to do neuroscience because it fascinates me.

"I like biology, chemistry and psychology, neuroscience is the subject that puts them all into perspective.

"My parents are very happy about me. They're proud of me."

Jo Richardson said in a statement: "We are proud of all our students and we wish all our leavers a happy, fulfilled and successful future."