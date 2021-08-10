A Level results 2021: Jo Richardson Community School 'delighted' after two 'challenging' years
- Credit: JRCS
The headteacher of Jo Richardson Community School has praised students' hard work and resilience on A Level results day.
Jo Richardson reported "many" youngsters of the Dagenham secondary achieving A* and A grades.
Headteacher Ges Smith said: "Congratulations to all of our year 13 students. We are incredibly proud of them.
"We are proud of their achievements, skills, adaptability, resilience and hard work and we wish them the very best of luck for the future."
In a statement, the school added: "We are delighted our students have come to the end of their sixth form academic studies having managed to overcome the challenging two years they have faced."
A lot of Jo Richardson's students have chosen to carry on their education by studying at universities across the UK, according to the school.
History, psychology, astrophysics, law, anthropology and Korean are among the subjects chosen.
Some sixth formers have opted to do degree apprenticeships, including at BT and Amazon.