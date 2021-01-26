News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Education

Jo Richardson pupils invited to 'hug a mug' in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 10:53 AM January 26, 2021   
jo richardson volunteers

Staff from Jo Richardson are delivering sweet treats to pupils to give them a boost in lockdown. - Credit: Jo Richardson Community School

A school is boosting pupils' morale by inviting them to hug a mug in lockdown.

Jo Richardson Community School is delivering hot chocolate ingredients, marshmallows and home made cookies to the doors of 50 pupils in need of a pick me up and help with home learning.

The first deliveries were made on Friday, January 22 with more expected this week.

Headteacher, Ges Smith, said the young people felt "a bit weird" seeing their teachers and headteacher coming to their doors in high-vis jackets bearing treats, but the response has been great.

Dubbed hug a mug, the project was the brainchild of welfare officer, Lynn O'Keefe.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Smith said: "There's been a remarkable response which makes you very proud. We live in an area where there are some real challenges for members of our school community.

"Our work doesn't stop with online learning. I'm very proud of the staff for stepping in to support those pupils."

Most Read

  1. 1 Tot with cancer enjoys 'brilliant' fun day outside home in Dagenham
  2. 2 Tributes to 'much-loved' volunteer with a passion for Dagenham history
  3. 3 London mayoral candidate 'fined' after digital campaign bus visits Dagenham
  1. 4 Is the Becontree estate in Barking and Dagenham really a Covid hotspot?
  2. 5 Padnall Lake, teachers in pandemic, hearing loss and Covid insurance
  3. 6 Organisers seek former Mayesbrook teachers to join school reunion
  4. 7 Jo Richardson pupils invited to 'hug a mug' in lockdown
  5. 8 Rapid Covid-19 test site for people without symptoms open in Dagenham
  6. 9 Hundreds of shops found not complying with Covid rules
  7. 10 Heritage: How greyhound enthusiast's 1960s betting coup failed
Education
Coronavirus
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Health

Dagenham rallies round to make memories for family of 'joyful, little'...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Barking and Dagenham Council

Man recalled to prison after persistent anti-social behaviour in...

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon

Business

Town hall backs Dagenham freeport bid

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Emergency Services

Second blaze breaks out at White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath

Jon King

Author Picture Icon