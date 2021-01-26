Jo Richardson pupils invited to 'hug a mug' in lockdown
- Credit: Jo Richardson Community School
A school is boosting pupils' morale by inviting them to hug a mug in lockdown.
Jo Richardson Community School is delivering hot chocolate ingredients, marshmallows and home made cookies to the doors of 50 pupils in need of a pick me up and help with home learning.
The first deliveries were made on Friday, January 22 with more expected this week.
Headteacher, Ges Smith, said the young people felt "a bit weird" seeing their teachers and headteacher coming to their doors in high-vis jackets bearing treats, but the response has been great.
Dubbed hug a mug, the project was the brainchild of welfare officer, Lynn O'Keefe.
Mr Smith said: "There's been a remarkable response which makes you very proud. We live in an area where there are some real challenges for members of our school community.
"Our work doesn't stop with online learning. I'm very proud of the staff for stepping in to support those pupils."
