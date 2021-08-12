GCSE results 2021: Jo Richardson hails 'impressive' results

Published: 6:32 PM August 12, 2021

Jo Richardson Community School is celebrating a "really impressive" set of GCSE results, it reports.

The secondary in Gale Street, Dagenham, welcomed its results for opening up a range of pathways for students, many of whom it says will go on to join its sixth form.

Lisa Keane, who is head of school, said: "We are very proud of all our students’ achievements across the board.

"Students have showed real determination and resilience this year and should be very proud of their achievements.

"They were always a really positive and enthusiastic year group and we are delighted that they have so much to celebrate after all their hard work."

READ MORE: When are GCSE and A Level results out and how fair will they be?

You may also want to watch:

Across the UK, normal exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the disruption students experienced during the pandemic. Instead teachers have arrived at final grades based on what pupils have been taught.