GCSE results: Staff 'delighted' with grades at Jo Richardson

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 22 August 2019

Jo Richardson Community School pupil Clare Morgan (middle) earned seven grade 9s and two 8s. She's pictured with head teacher Ges Smith (left) and head of year 11 Penny Branch. Picture: Jo Richardson.

Jo Richardson

Staff are "delighted" at Jo Richardson Community School after GCSE results were released August 22.

The secondary said it was one of the best results days seen at the school, with the percentage of students getting 4 to 9s increasing in English, maths and science.

Clare Morgan was on of the school's top achievers, netting seven grade 9s and two 8s.

Head of school Lisa Keane said: "We are very proud of all our students' achievements across the board.

"They were always a really positive and enthusiastic year group and we are delighted that they have so much to celebrate after all their hard work."

The school said the results have opened up a range of pathways for the pupils, with many of them heading to Jo Richardson's sixth form in September.

This follows from the school's successes last week on A-level results day, which saw some students go on to Russell Group universities.

