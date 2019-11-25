Most senior judge in England and Wales visits Dagenham school

The most senior judge in England and Wales has visited a Dagenham school in a bid to inspire youngsters to become future legal eagles.

Lord Ian Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, visited Jo Richardson Community School in as part of a national outreach programme involving judges.

The Lord Chief Justice, speaking at the school on Monday, November 25, said: "The rule of law is fundamental to our British way of life. Every day, many thousands of judges make decisions which affect people's lives, and their livelihoods.

"But most people have little idea of what goes on unless they find themselves in the system.

"I want to make it easier for schools to help teach pupils about the justice system, and how it really works - I want to invite students to talk to us about our work."

The visit followed Lord Burnett's recent announcement that he has teamed up with King's College, London, to launch an online course explaining the modern judiciary to youngsters.

He was accompanied to the Gale Street school by diversity and community relations judges, His Honour Judge Jaron Lewis - who works with the school on the Limitless London Project giving career guidance to young people - Her Honour Karen Walden-Smith and Tribunal Judge Ita Farrelly.

Lord Burnett said: "We already know that having a discussion with a real judge is very popular with school students. I want to make this opportunity more widely available to schools by asking them to consider inviting judges to visit and give them access to other resources that support their curriculum, and their careers conversations with students."

He added that there are judges from all walks of life at various levels in courts and tribunals and he wanted to send the message to all students, from whatever background, they could be the lawyers and judges of the future.

The schools engagement programme is backed up by online materials available to schools and students on the judiciary's website including notes for lessons, fact sheets and other resources.

Schools wishing to ask for a judge to speak to students can visit judiciary.uk/schools/ or email schools@judiciary.uk