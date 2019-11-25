Search

Advanced search

Most senior judge in England and Wales visits Dagenham school

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 November 2019

Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, on a visit to Jo Richardson Community School. Picture: The Judicial Office

Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, on a visit to Jo Richardson Community School. Picture: The Judicial Office

The Judicial Office

The most senior judge in England and Wales has visited a Dagenham school in a bid to inspire youngsters to become future legal eagles.

Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, with Jo Richardson Community School pupils. Picture: The Judicial OfficeLord Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, with Jo Richardson Community School pupils. Picture: The Judicial Office

Lord Ian Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, visited Jo Richardson Community School in as part of a national outreach programme involving judges.

The Lord Chief Justice, speaking at the school on Monday, November 25, said: "The rule of law is fundamental to our British way of life. Every day, many thousands of judges make decisions which affect people's lives, and their livelihoods.

"But most people have little idea of what goes on unless they find themselves in the system.

"I want to make it easier for schools to help teach pupils about the justice system, and how it really works - I want to invite students to talk to us about our work."

Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, with pupils from Jo Richardson Community School. Picture: The Judicial OfficeLord Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, with pupils from Jo Richardson Community School. Picture: The Judicial Office

You may also want to watch:

The visit followed Lord Burnett's recent announcement that he has teamed up with King's College, London, to launch an online course explaining the modern judiciary to youngsters.

He was accompanied to the Gale Street school by diversity and community relations judges, His Honour Judge Jaron Lewis - who works with the school on the Limitless London Project giving career guidance to young people - Her Honour Karen Walden-Smith and Tribunal Judge Ita Farrelly.

Lord Burnett said: "We already know that having a discussion with a real judge is very popular with school students. I want to make this opportunity more widely available to schools by asking them to consider inviting judges to visit and give them access to other resources that support their curriculum, and their careers conversations with students."

He added that there are judges from all walks of life at various levels in courts and tribunals and he wanted to send the message to all students, from whatever background, they could be the lawyers and judges of the future.

The schools engagement programme is backed up by online materials available to schools and students on the judiciary's website including notes for lessons, fact sheets and other resources.

Schools wishing to ask for a judge to speak to students can visit judiciary.uk/schools/ or email schools@judiciary.uk

Most Read

Council passes tough Barking and Dagenham strip clubs rules

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Barking homeless accommodation gets ‘hundreds of items of food’ from generous strangers

Longbridge's Emdad Rahman (right) with residents at the Barking homeless accommodation Brocklebank Lodge. He delivered food from the Sisters Tajweed Study Group on Sunday, November 17. Not all the donations are pictured. Picture: Hamza Rahman.

Boy suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after attack by ‘dangerous dog’ in Dagenham

A boy has been attacked by a dog in Ilchester Road. Picture: Google

Jailed: Chadwell Heath kidnapper who subjected victim to ‘terrifying, gun point ordeal’

Aqeel Smith, 20, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Council passes tough Barking and Dagenham strip clubs rules

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A woman has been found dead at a house in Durham Road and a man arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Google

Barking homeless accommodation gets ‘hundreds of items of food’ from generous strangers

Longbridge's Emdad Rahman (right) with residents at the Barking homeless accommodation Brocklebank Lodge. He delivered food from the Sisters Tajweed Study Group on Sunday, November 17. Not all the donations are pictured. Picture: Hamza Rahman.

Boy suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after attack by ‘dangerous dog’ in Dagenham

A boy has been attacked by a dog in Ilchester Road. Picture: Google

Jailed: Chadwell Heath kidnapper who subjected victim to ‘terrifying, gun point ordeal’

Aqeel Smith, 20, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Most senior judge in England and Wales visits Dagenham school

Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, on a visit to Jo Richardson Community School. Picture: The Judicial Office

Daggers handed away trip to Sutton in FA Trophy

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

Dagenham made it too easy for AFC Fylde says boss Taylor after defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Green campaigners seek help planting community orchard at Eastbrookend Country Park

Volunteers and park rangers will be creating a community orchard at Eastbrookend. L-R: Volunteers Hanan Elghezaoui, Janet Vickers and Eva Mbabazi. Picture: Celia Wain-Heapy

Tributes paid to ‘pioneering’ Muslim councillor who served Barking for 20 years

Tributes were paid to former councillor, Mohammed Fani, who died in September. Picture: LBBD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists