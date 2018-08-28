Search

Religious representatives take part in question and answer session with primary school pupils

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 January 2019

Children at the John Perry Primary School during the Q&A session with local religious representatives

Children at the John Perry Primary School during the Q&A session with local religious representatives

Archant

Pupils at a Dagenham primary school were given the chance to find out about six religions with a special question and answer session.

Youngsters at John Perry Primary School grilled representatives from the Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Jewish and Hindu communities.

The 10 guests answered questions about their beliefs as part of the Charles Road school’s religions week.

“It was amazing,” said the school’s religious education co-ordinator, Rebekah Lewis.

“Year 5 and 6 have been looking at the topic of soul and spirituality, so we thought it would be good for them to ask the questions.”

The whole session was recorded so it could be shown to the rest of the school, she added.

The pupils who took part in the session will now be using their new-found knowledge to inspire their work in other subjects, from writing news articles about the visit to creating works of art.

