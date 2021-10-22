Paralympic gold medallist inspires Dagenham judo pupils

Published: 3:42 PM October 22, 2021

Judo gold medallist Chris Skelley with a pupil during the visit to All Saints Catholic School. - Credit: N Pauro

Dagenham school pupils were inspired by a recent visit from gold medal winning Paralympian Chris Skelley.

Pupils from the All Saints Catholic School got to learn from the best on Wednesday night - October 20 - as they welcomed the Great Britain judo champion to their community judo club.

Mr Skelley, working with All Saints club sensei Calvin Walker-Hall, won gold at the recent Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Judo pupils learned from the best during the class. - Credit: N Pauro

He is now embarking on a roadshow of “masterclasses” to inspire young people to hone a discipline and learn to overcome challenges.

Mr Skelley, who is visually impaired, also showed his braille encoded medal to pupils.

You may also want to watch:

School headteacher Clare Cantle said: "It is our mission to be a fully comprehensive and inclusive school, so judo as a sport and discipline is a fantastic leveller.

“To have a Paralympian inspire and teach our pupils was a unique event that all our pupils and staff will never forget."