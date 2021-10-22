News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Education

Paralympic gold medallist inspires Dagenham judo pupils

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:42 PM October 22, 2021   
A man with a gold medal standing with a girl, both wearing uniforms

Judo gold medallist Chris Skelley with a pupil during the visit to All Saints Catholic School. - Credit: N Pauro

Dagenham school pupils were inspired by a recent visit from gold medal winning Paralympian Chris Skelley.

Pupils from the All Saints Catholic School got to learn from the best on Wednesday night - October 20 - as they welcomed the Great Britain judo champion to their community judo club.

Mr Skelley, working with All Saints club sensei Calvin Walker-Hall, won gold at the recent Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

All Saints Judo Club members

Judo pupils learned from the best during the class. - Credit: N Pauro

He is now embarking on a roadshow of “masterclasses” to inspire young people to hone a discipline and learn to overcome challenges.

Mr Skelley, who is visually impaired, also showed his braille encoded medal to pupils.

You may also want to watch:

School headteacher Clare Cantle said: "It is our mission to be a fully comprehensive and inclusive school, so judo as a sport and discipline is a fantastic leveller.

“To have a Paralympian inspire and teach our pupils was a unique event that all our pupils and staff will never forget."

Most Read

  1. 1 Thames Barrier closing for 200th time amid potential east London flooding
  2. 2 How Dagenham are you? Take our quiz to find out.
  3. 3 Residents and traders react to proposed A13 tunnel in Dagenham
  1. 4 Barking woman praises job programme that has helped more than 3,000 people
  2. 5 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
  3. 6 Stephen Port inquests: Senior cop wishes he 'pushed further' for murder investigation
  4. 7 'Cheating surge': Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area
  5. 8 Men reportedly 'impersonated officers' to get access to Barking home
  6. 9 Murder of 'local hero' policeman in Dagenham to be marked after 175 years
  7. 10 What's on across East London this weekend?
Paralympics
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A computer generated image of the planned development at Dagenham Dock.

Planning and Development

380 homes and commercial space set to be built at Dagenham Dock

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Two people using sewing machines

Business

Dagenham pop-up shop sees young people sell their products and share skills

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Data

Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
David Amess attending the Paddy Power Political Book Awards at the BFI IMAX, Southbank, London.

Knife Crime | Updated

Barking and Dagenham MPs react after 'horrific' stabbing of Sir David Amess

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon