Paralympic gold medallist inspires Dagenham judo pupils
Dagenham school pupils were inspired by a recent visit from gold medal winning Paralympian Chris Skelley.
Pupils from the All Saints Catholic School got to learn from the best on Wednesday night - October 20 - as they welcomed the Great Britain judo champion to their community judo club.
Mr Skelley, working with All Saints club sensei Calvin Walker-Hall, won gold at the recent Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
He is now embarking on a roadshow of “masterclasses” to inspire young people to hone a discipline and learn to overcome challenges.
Mr Skelley, who is visually impaired, also showed his braille encoded medal to pupils.
School headteacher Clare Cantle said: "It is our mission to be a fully comprehensive and inclusive school, so judo as a sport and discipline is a fantastic leveller.
“To have a Paralympian inspire and teach our pupils was a unique event that all our pupils and staff will never forget."
