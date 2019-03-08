Pupils learn life skills with Junior Citizen scheme

Youngsters set to start secondary school in September have learnt important life skills in a special course.

Pupils from 27 schools across the borough have taken part in the three week Junior Citizen initiative, designed to give Year Six pupils safety advice on a range of issues.

The annual scheme is run by Barking and Dagenham Council in partnerhsip with the Metropolitan Police, with other organisations also providing sessions.

At the end of each day, pupils had their knowledge put to the test with a scenario, and schools awarded points for how the children coped and interacted with each other. Warren Junior School was crowned this year's winner.

Detective Superintendent Shabnam Chaudhri said: "All the young people that take part in Junior Citizens are absolute winners.

"Young people are our future and Junior Citizens is a fantastic opportunity for these smart young kids to gain life skills that build a better life."