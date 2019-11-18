Search

Advanced search

Barking school asks pupils about their periods if they don't attend prayers, says Ofsted report

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 November 2019

Lady Aisha Academy is based in the same site as Barking's Al Madina mosque. Picture: Ken Mears.

Lady Aisha Academy is based in the same site as Barking's Al Madina mosque. Picture: Ken Mears.

Archant

Pupils are asked questions about their periods if they don't attend daily prayers at a Barking Islamic girls' school, the schools watchdog Ofsted has found.

Staff at Lady Aisha Academy ask girls if their menstrual cycle is the reason they don't attend prayers after a certain number of days, pupils told an inspector. Under Islamic law, menstruating women and girls are forbidden from praying.

"This personal questioning does not promote pupils' self-esteem and confidence," inspector Carolyn Dickinson wrote in her report, which was published on November 15. "Nor does this practice encourage respect for women, as set out in the Equality Act 2010."

The findings are despite the school - which is on the same site as the Al Madina Mosque - supposedly banning the practice after a visit from the council in April. Ms Dickinson reported the headteacher, Naeem Aslam, wasn't aware it had continued.

Lady Aisha Academy is a private school that charges £3,600 a year for every pupil.

You may also want to watch:

The inspector carried out an emergency inspection with no notice after the Department for Education (DfE) "received information that the school was tracking pupils' menstrual cycles". During her visit in September, Ms Dickinson spoke to the headteacher, a safeguarding lead at the school, a group of staff, a dozen pupils and the council.

It's up to the DfE, which regulates private schools, to decide what happens next at the school.

In response to the report, Lady Aisha Academy said in a statement: "The school does not agree with the findings mentioned in the report and has lodged a complaint to Ofsted." The Post asked it to expand on its problems with the Ofsted report, but Mr Aslam said it had no further comment.

An Ofsted spokesman said: "We don't confirm whether complaints have been received or comment on them. But we do take all complaints very seriously, and deal with them in line with our published procedures."

Ofsted's alarming findings are despite Lady Aisha Academy achieving a Good status from the schools watchdog just last year. It was praised across the board, including for the leadership of the head, extra-curricular activities and pupils' levels of reading.

Inspectors at the time said one parent told them the school "strongly encourages pupils to become strong, independent, free thinking young women."

Most Read

Man in ‘serious but stable’ condition following football match attack in Dagenham

A man has been attacked following a football match. He was found at Sydney Russell School on Sunday. Picture: Google

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs of Westrow Drive, Barking, were jailed for life at the Old Bailey today (Monday, November 18). Picture: Met Police

Jodie Chesney murder: Police pay tribute to Dagenham Girl Scout’s family as 17-year-old killer’s identity revealed

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs of Westrow Drive, Barking, were jailed for life at the Old Bailey today (Monday, November 18). Picture: Met Police

Two boys, 16, missing from Dagenham

Left to right: Nadir Zourgui and Mourir Amara. The two 16-year-olds are missing from Dagenham and police are concerned for their welfare. Picture: via MPS.

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-councillor Muhammad Harun for housing fraud

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah

Most Read

Man in ‘serious but stable’ condition following football match attack in Dagenham

A man has been attacked following a football match. He was found at Sydney Russell School on Sunday. Picture: Google

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs of Westrow Drive, Barking, were jailed for life at the Old Bailey today (Monday, November 18). Picture: Met Police

Jodie Chesney murder: Police pay tribute to Dagenham Girl Scout’s family as 17-year-old killer’s identity revealed

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs of Westrow Drive, Barking, were jailed for life at the Old Bailey today (Monday, November 18). Picture: Met Police

Two boys, 16, missing from Dagenham

Left to right: Nadir Zourgui and Mourir Amara. The two 16-year-olds are missing from Dagenham and police are concerned for their welfare. Picture: via MPS.

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-councillor Muhammad Harun for housing fraud

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Six TKJ club members advance through London Area British Schools Championships qualifiers

TKJ club members at the London Area British Schools qualifiers. Picture: TKJ

Damage to overhead power lines between Rainham and Barking causing delays and cancellations on c2c trains

Picture: c2c

Barking school asks pupils about their periods if they don’t attend prayers, says Ofsted report

Lady Aisha Academy is based in the same site as Barking's Al Madina mosque. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dagenham’s Dupre decides not to quit boxing as he sets up next fight

Robin Dupre has decided not to quit boxing (pic: David Davies/PA)

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs of Westrow Drive, Barking, were jailed for life at the Old Bailey today (Monday, November 18). Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists