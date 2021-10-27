Idris Elba film studio hosts music sessions launch for Black History Month

Published: 10:31 AM October 27, 2021

Artistes and students at the launch of The Library Sessions. - Credit: Barking & Dagenham College

A film studio in Dagenham named after Idris Elba has hosted the launch of a series of live music sessions as part of Black History Month.

Online project The Library Sessions showcases young, up-and-coming musical talent from the borough as well as across London and the UK.

Artistes Ivanmore and Daisy DM made an appearance for the event at the Idris Elba film studio at the college's East London Institute of Technology.

Ivanmore said: "This was a fantastic experience: a place of unity and a collective effort of magic making.

"Preserving the now and presenting the future."

Daisy DM added: "This was an awesome session of strong energy, close-knit fun, making media magic shine."

Students from the college not only got to see the performances, but were also a key part of the team, getting to film the acts, direct the performances, be in charge of set design and lighting.

Lucy Mckinnon and Rosie Atkins from Dagenham were both involved.

They said: "We are so grateful to have such unique opportunities through the college links, that we wouldn't get elsewhere.

"It was a great experience working with local, talented artistes. We had a brilliant time and thoroughly enjoyed the shoot."

The Library Sessions are part of the Becontree Forever festival celebrating the centenary of the Becontree Estate.

More information on the next performance can be found by visiting becontreeforever.uk

Organisation Soul and Sound teamed up with Barking and Dagenham Council's cultural service and Barking and Dagenham College for The Library Sessions.

Marcel Andrew, from Soul and Sound, said: "This was the first Library Sessions we did at the Idris Elba Film Studio and it was amazing.

"The facilities are brilliant and the students were so professional and did a great job of filming the acts."

Soul and Sound aims to empower young people, families and disadvantaged groups from black, Asian, ethnic minority, marginalised and socially excluded communities.

As part of its work, it uses music for social and life skills development.