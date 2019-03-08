Pupils protest against car use near their primary school

Pupils from Manor Junior School in Barking marched in the streets Pic:. Jamie Lorriman Jamie Lorriman

School was out yesterday afternoon as more than 500 pupils took to the streets in Barking to march against car use.

The school wants more children to cycle or wlak to school. Pic:. Jamie Lorriman The school wants more children to cycle or wlak to school. Pic:. Jamie Lorriman

The protest by children from Manor Junior School in Sandringham Road, was part of Living Streets' national campaign, Walk to School Week.

Pupils joined the demonstration to encourage less cars around the school to combat air pollution and childhood obesity.

Barking and Dagenham has some of the highest levels of childhood obesity in London.

Clare D'Netto, headteacher at Manor Junior School said: "This protest sends out a powerful message that cars choke our streets and pollute our air. If we can encourage more walking to school, we can show our children that small steps can change their lives."

Ben Tunnicliffe, Eco school coordinator, said: "We have consulted with our school community and found that the vast majority of pupils at Manor Junior School live within a mile of the school, yet nearly half are driven to our school gates. The student-led Eco School Council decided that this needs to change."

The school has been working closely with Barking and Dagenham Council and Be First, the council's regeneration company, to encourage cycling and walking to school and reduce congestion.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: "It is important for our young people to be as active as possible and walking to school is an easy win for us all."

More than 500 children across east london took part in the march. Pic:. Jamie Lorriman More than 500 children across east london took part in the march. Pic:. Jamie Lorriman

Nick Davies, transport manager for Be First, added: "It's often said children are the champions of change so today's march by Manor Junior sent a powerful message across London that it's cool to walk to school."