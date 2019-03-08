Search

Manor Junior School pupils enjoy opening of new £20k climbing frame

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 July 2019

Manor Junior School's new �20,000 climbing frame was opened on Friday. Picture: Be First/Jamie Lorriman

Archant

A school's pupils have been clambering, balancing and swinging thanks to a new £20,000 climbing frame.

Youngsters at Manor Junior in Sandringham Road, Barking, helped raise the money for the equipment which was opened last Friday by headteacher Clare D'Netto, Cllr Lynda Rice and Cllr Faruk Choudhury.

The school's 580 children also took part in a daily mile national project which saw thousands of children up and the down the country get out of their classrooms to walk the distance in 15 minutes.

Vicky Holder, the school's wellbeing lead, said: "We strive to take our children on a journey of discovery and adventure that hopefully will ignite a passion for being active."

The school's newly established bike team also cycled 17 miles down the Green Way to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

For the event community organisation, TrailNet, provided novelty bikes and a cycle swapping evening before the ride with families exchanging old bikes for newly refurbished ones in time for the summer holidays.

