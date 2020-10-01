Dagenham school goes for ‘the double’ after being shortlisted for two national awards

School trips helped Mayesbrook Park's entry stand out from the rest. Here youngsters enjoy a sailing trip in Portsmouth with the Tall Ships Trust. Picture: Graham Blair Archant

A school in Dagenham is going for the double after being shortlisted for two national awards.

Annie Blackmore and her staff are going for 'the double'. Picture: Martin Phelps Annie Blackmore and her staff are going for 'the double'. Picture: Martin Phelps

Mayesbrook Park School and PE teacher Hannah Whitfield are in the running for the Tes’s alternative provision school of the year and new teacher of the year awards.

Executive headteacher Annie Blackmore said: “In what has been a really challenging year for all of us it’s absolutely brilliant to have the hard work of our whole staff team recognised in this way.

“It’s been a while since my team, Arsenal, did the double, but I remember the feeling of those glory years well.

“All our fingers and toes are crossed that Mayesbrook Park will do the double when the Tes Schools Awards winners are announced in November,” Ms Blackmore added.

PE teacher Hannah Whitfield is in the running for a Tes award. Picture: Hannah Whitfield PE teacher Hannah Whitfield is in the running for a Tes award. Picture: Hannah Whitfield

In its entries, the school – which has sites in Arden Crescent, Marlborough Road and Shipton Close – highlighted how its staff work with families to support youngsters as well as a partnership with London Metropolitan University which saw students get good passes in maths within a year.

The secondary, which also runs a tuition service from Reception to Year 13, also mentioned school visits and how they encourage leadership experience.

Its work with organisations including The Difference, which places potential school leaders in alternative provision schools, and the charity School Home Support, which helps young people overcome barriers to education, were mentioned too.

The 11-16 school is also hoping its teacher trainee scheme will make it stand out to the judges as well.

The editor of the education magazine, Tes, Ann Mroz said: “It is always a highlight of the education calendar to see the best ideas and people lauded at the Tes Schools Awards.

“But this year, it felt more important than ever to run an event that showcased and celebrated the hard work that teachers and school staff do for children and their community every single day.

“This has been one of the most difficult years in education, but – as ever – teachers continue to rise to the challenge.”

Award winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on November 13.