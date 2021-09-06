Last plea for Mayesbrook teachers to attend school reunion

Published: 6:47 PM September 6, 2021

Ex-pupils from Mayesbrook School are hoping their former teachers will attend a reunion this Saturday (September 11). - Credit: Courtesy of Mark Hughes

The organisers of a school reunion have issued a final plea for their former teachers to join the party.

Ex-pupils hope staff who taught at Mayesbrook School in Dagenham will be guests of honour at the get-together, which is planned for Saturday, September 11.

Addressing former teachers, Mark Hughes - who was at the school from 1978 to 1983 - said: "Come and see for yourselves what your teaching made us."

Besides reuniting staff and students, the organisers are planning to recreate the legendary Mayesbrook School discos, which attracted gatecrashers from across the borough.

The reunion is due to start at 7pm at Scrattons Social Club and Community Hall in Morrison Road, Barking.

Money raised on the night will go towards The Osborne Partnership, which supports people with disabilities.

For more information, email Mark at southamptondogwalker@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook group Mayesbrook All Years Reunion Sept 11th 2021.