News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Education

Last plea for Mayesbrook teachers to attend school reunion

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 6:47 PM September 6, 2021   
mayesbrook school photo

Ex-pupils from Mayesbrook School are hoping their former teachers will attend a reunion this Saturday (September 11). - Credit: Courtesy of Mark Hughes

The organisers of a school reunion have issued a final plea for their former teachers to join the party.

Ex-pupils hope staff who taught at Mayesbrook School in Dagenham will be guests of honour at the get-together, which is planned for Saturday, September 11.

Addressing former teachers, Mark Hughes - who was at the school from 1978 to 1983 - said: "Come and see for yourselves what your teaching made us."

Besides reuniting staff and students, the organisers are planning to recreate the legendary Mayesbrook School discos, which attracted gatecrashers from across the borough.

The reunion is due to start at 7pm at Scrattons Social Club and Community Hall in Morrison Road, Barking.

Money raised on the night will go towards The Osborne Partnership, which supports people with disabilities. 

You may also want to watch:

For more information, email Mark at southamptondogwalker@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook group Mayesbrook All Years Reunion Sept 11th 2021.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in critical condition after being hit with base of traffic cone in Barking
  2. 2 Teen's shooting death was case of 'mistaken identity', inquest hears
  3. 3 E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13
  1. 4 Man injured in alleged Barking hit and run remains in hospital
  2. 5 Retired Ford Dagenham worker celebrates 100th birthday
  3. 6 Apology and compensation given to residents left in dark about mast plan
  4. 7 Man injured in Dagenham crash
  5. 8 Tributes to former mayor of Barking and Dagenham who has died aged 83
  6. 9 Demand for help from Covid-19 bereaved soars in east London
  7. 10 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
Education News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eastbury Manor House in Barking

Women claim to capture picture of ghost in Eastbury Manor House

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
lodge avenue

Travel

'Serious' crash shuts Lodge Avenue in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

Coronavirus

Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals

Daniel Gayne

person
The Becontree Estate was built for returning war heroes and working class families

Barking and Dagenham Council | Opinion

Darren Rodwell: Why celebrating Becontree's centenary year is so important

Darren Rodwell, Barking and Dagenham Council leader

Logo Icon