Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 10:08 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:08 17 December 2018

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Archant

A primary school in Dagenham has been named as the best in the borough.

Top 10 best primary schools

1) Monteagle Primary School

2) Rush Green Primary School

3) Manor Infants’ School/Manor Longbridge

4) The Leys Primary School

5) Hunters Hall Primary School

6) The St Teresa Catholic Primary School

7) St Peter’s Catholic Primary School

8) Thomas Arnold Primary School

9) Henry Green Primary School

10) Beam Primary School

Monteagle Primary School in Burnham Road, achieved well above average progress scores for Key Stage 2 in reading, writing and mathematics, new results data shows.

Schools are awarded scores reflecting their pupils’ progress between KS1 and KS2 exams in three key subjects, taken at the ages of seven and 11.

Rush Green Primary School and Manor Infants’ School/Manor Longbridge also performed well.

Monteagle has 777 registered pupils. Of them, 83 were 11 year olds eligible to take Key Stage 2 exams last year: 42 boys and 41 girls.

Worst five primary schools

38) Thames View Junior School

37) The James Cambell Primary School

36) Five Elms Primary School

35) Marks Gate Junior School

34) Southwood Primary School

Pupils are expected to achieve scores of at least 100 in their Key Stage 2 exams. In Monteagle Primary School, the average grade awarded for reading was 108, for grammar, punctuation and spelling 109, and for maths 109.

The results mean that 89per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard across the three subjects, and 20pc were high achievers.

As a result, the school achieved progress scores of 4 for reading, 4.5 for writing and 4.6 for mathematics, recognising the improvement students achieved in their final years of primary education.

Scores of zero reflect average progress across schools, with positive and negative scores awarded for better or worse improvement in students’ grades.

Factors in the school’s impressive performance included its better than average pupil to teacher ratio (18.8 pupils to each teacher) for the area.

At the other end of the scale, Thames View Junior School was bottom of the progress score rankings for last year.

The school in Barking had average grades of 105 for reading, 108 for grammar, punctuation and spelling and 106 for mathematics meant the school received the lowest average progress scores in Barking and Dagenham.

In reading the school was awarded well below average progress scores and it was awarded below average scores for writing and mathematics.

Pupils across Barking and Dagenham achieved above average Key Stage 2 results for England.

Average scores of 105 in reading, 108 in grammar, punctuation and spelling and 105 in mathematics meant the local authority ranked 38th of England’s 152 authorities.

This was, however, a drop from 37th in 2016-17.

