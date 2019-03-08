Video

Monteagle pupils demand action in climate change protest

Pupils at Monteagle Primary staged a protest against climate change on Thursday, July 18. Picture: Tara Feeney Archant

Seven hundred pupils demanded more be done to stop climate change as they took part in a school protest.

Youngsters from Monteagle in Burnham Road, Dagenham, took to the school playing field on Thursday July 18 calling on each other to take a stand to save the planet.

Year 6 pupil Ileeri said: "Our planet is in a state of emergency and we've had enough. We want, no, we deserve, a future."

The young protesters wrote to their headteacher, Sara Rider, asking for an Action Against Climate Change day.

Ms Rider agreed and six weeks' worth of assemblies on the topic followed with the children learning about what needs to be done to save the planet.

On Thursday, July 18, a whole day was dedicated to climate change with pupils designing posters and writing to the next prime minister to demand action.

It culminated in the protest.