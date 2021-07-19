Admissions open for new Barking school

Published: 6:20 PM July 19, 2021

Admissions are open for a new, independent school in Barking which is set to welcome its first pupils in September.

Frobel Independent School in Longbridge Road will offer classes for 11- to 16-year-olds and is hosting an open day on August 12 between 10am and 2pm.

Ofsted inspectors visited the school as part of the pre-registration process in May and found it is "likely" to meet all independent school standards when it opens.

Learning director at Frobel, Abdul Khan, told the Post that the result of the Ofsted inspection gave him "a great sense of achievement".

Abdul Khan, director of Frobel Learning. - Credit: Frobel Learning

He said: "It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication to get to this point.

"I spent many years dreaming of this and, when we finally got approval, I felt overwhelmed with excitement and the opportunity of helping our children gain the best education possible."