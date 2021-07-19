Admissions open for new Barking school
- Credit: Frobel Learning
Admissions are open for a new, independent school in Barking which is set to welcome its first pupils in September.
Frobel Independent School in Longbridge Road will offer classes for 11- to 16-year-olds and is hosting an open day on August 12 between 10am and 2pm.
Ofsted inspectors visited the school as part of the pre-registration process in May and found it is "likely" to meet all independent school standards when it opens.
Learning director at Frobel, Abdul Khan, told the Post that the result of the Ofsted inspection gave him "a great sense of achievement".
He said: "It has taken a lot of hard work and dedication to get to this point.
You may also want to watch:
"I spent many years dreaming of this and, when we finally got approval, I felt overwhelmed with excitement and the opportunity of helping our children gain the best education possible."
Most Read
- 1 £40m health and wellbeing hub to be built at Barking Riverside
- 2 Hospitals increase critical care capacity after rise in Covid-19 patients
- 3 The roadworks and rail service changes that may affect your journey this week
- 4 Free cycle training on offer in Barking and Dagenham
- 5 Town hall agrees to buy 62 homes in Barking development
- 6 Man wanted for allegedly driving 'recklessly' in Ilford with baby in car
- 7 Ricardo Fuller death: Men from Dagenham and Plaistow wanted in connection
- 8 Plans for new mosque in Dagenham rejected
- 9 Temporary Jobcentre opens in Barking
- 10 Admissions open for new Barking school