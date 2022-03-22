New £23m building at Barking school finished

A multi-million pound school building in Barking has been completed.

Pupils at Greatfields School have moved into the block, which features 50 new classrooms, a main hall, sports hall, library, office and administration space.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell visited the £23million building yesterday (March 21) and met headteacher Richard Paul and pupils.

Mr Paul said: “We are absolutely delighted to have moved into this fantastic new building and there is a sense of pride amongst staff, students and parents that we have such a wonderful building in the heart of the community.

“The new facilities will give our young people access to opportunities they have not previously had, including a state-of-the-art library, sports hall, dance and drama studios, and we look forward to welcoming the community to share these facilities with us."

The school is in the Gascoigne neighbourhood, which is in the midst of a redevelopment managed by the council's regeneration arm Be First.