Barking nursery pupils donate to Dagenham food bank

Barney Bears Nursery pupils and staff donating to the food bank at Bethel Christian Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

A group of kind-hearted nursery pupils have visited a food bank to donate goods.

Barney Bears Nursery pupils are shown around the food bank at Bethel Christian Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Barney Bears Nursery pupils are shown around the food bank at Bethel Christian Centre. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The youngsters from Barney Bears Nursery in Barking handed over a selection of items to the food bank at Dagenham's Bethel Christian Centre.

Daniel Martin, who helps to run the food bank, explained: "They gave us food, and we gave them a certificate to say thankyou.

"We showed them around the food bank and explained it to the children in a way they could understand."

The food bank has been run from the Bennetts Castle Lane centre for four years and can help as many as 60 people or families a month.

"We're usually busier in the winter months as people have to decide between food or heating," Daniel said.

"We also get a rise in the summer holidays as children who would usually get free school meals are off school."

For more information about either donating to or using the food bank, call 020 8595 8211 or email dan.martin@lcm.org.uk