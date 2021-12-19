News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Education

Revealed: The cost of living near the best schools in Barking and Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:59 PM December 19, 2021
Thames View Infants in Barking

Here's how much it costs to live near Thames View Infants and other Ofsted outstanding-rated schools in Barking and Dagenham - Credit: Google

Living near the best schools is a priority for any parent.

Being able to send your child to a school that is outstanding in the eyes of Ofsted is often a factor in where families set up home.

We've created an interactive map - using data from the Office for National Statistics and Ofsted - which shows you how much it will cost to buy a house near top schools across east London.

Here's a run down of house prices near seven top schools in Barking and Dagenham:

Thames View Infants

It costs on average £255,000 to live in the immediate vicinity of the Bastable Avenue, Barking primary school - rising to between £310,000 and £347,500 in surrounding areas.

However, if you bought a home on the other side of Alfred’s Way to the north, you could still live near the school while only spending around £230,000.

William Ford Junior School

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist, 20, dies after alleged hit and run in Chadwell Heath
  2. 2 Sadiq Khan declares Omicron surge in London 'major incident'
  3. 3 Revealed: The cost of living near the best schools in Barking and Dagenham
  1. 4 Chadwell Heath filled with knitted hearts as church aims for festive joy
  2. 5 Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?
  3. 6 Christmas travel: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
  4. 7 Are Covid cases still rising at Queen's and King George hospitals?
  5. 8 Man missing from Dagenham for 10 days
  6. 9 Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?
  7. 10 Dagenham fans hoping for a new lease of life after break

This outstanding primary school in Ford Road, Dagenham is also in a relatively affordable area - it will likely set you back £280,000 to £310,000 to live close by.

House prices rise to £332,500 a little further south in the River ward and to £360,000 to the east in the Village neighbourhood.

The St Teresa Catholic Primary School

Houses close by this school in Bowes Road, Dagenham are typically in the £300,000 - £330,00 range, though the price might be more like £347,500 in some streets.

The Sydney Russell School

The average house price in the area immediately surrounding the Parsloes Avenue school is generally between £307,500 and £323,000 range, but you could snap up a house for around £290,000 in some streets.

However, if you lived to the south-west in the Mayesbrook ward, you could expect to pay £352,500.

Grafton Primary School

A house around this part of Dagenham costs about £312,000 on average.

However, on the other side of Green Lane to the north or Valence Avenue to the west, prices are more likely to be around £350,000.

Trinity School

The average house price in neighbourhoods surrounding this special school in Heathway don’t vary greatly, ranging from £307,250 to £328,000. 

But further east towards Rainham Road North, the typical cost drops to £265,000.

Warren Junior School

In this part of Chadwell Heath, you’d have to pay around £400,000 - £415,000 to live right by the school. 

However, homes sell for about £315,000 or £365,000 on average in nearby neighbourhoods to the south.

Data
London Live News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Be First's Lily Kwong, Darren Rodwell and Patrick Murphy, McLaren operations director, at the construction site

Planning and Development

Building starts on 'UK first' sustainable industrial development in Barking

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
A government coronavirus advert on a billboard in London

Data

Number of confirmed Omicron cases in Barking and Dagenham revealed

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Self-testing lateral flow kits are available for free from the NHS website

London Live News

Where to get lateral flow tests in Barking, Dagenham and Redbridge

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Thousands of people in London have not yet received their booster jabs

Coronavirus

How many people in your borough aren't jabbed?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon