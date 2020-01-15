Search

Almost all Barking and Dagenham children offered a place at one of their top three primary schools

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 April 2020

Nine in 10 parents in Barking and Dagenham were offered their first preference primary school for their child. Picture: PA

Nine in 10 children due to start in September were offered their first-choice primary school in Barking and Dagenham.

On National Offer Day yesterday (April 16), 91.2 per cent of children in the borough were offered their nominated first preference – the second best in London and well above the average of 84.98pc across the capital.

Pan London Admissions Board figures show 3,467 applications were received by the council and 3,412 (98.4pc) children were offered one of their preferences.

Most (97.71pc) were offered a place at one of their top three preferred schools.

Parents and guardians have until Tuesday, April 30, to accept their offers.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: “In such a challenging time for us all, these results will bring happiness to many of our parents.

“Securing your preferred school place for your child is a massive moment for any parent so I am thrilled that, once again, we have been able to do this for the majority.

“Each year, we see an increase in the number of applications we are receiving for primary school places, so it’s pleasing to see that, once again, we have performed remarkably well compared to the rest of London.

“I would like to personally thank the Schools Admissions staff for doing their best to meet the aspirations we have for all of our borough’s young people.”

The deadline to apply for a primary school place was January 15, 2020.

