From Dagenham to Downing Street: Pupils in political visit

Sydney Russell School pupils outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Sydney Russell School Sydney Russell School

A group of Dagenham pupils have paid a visit to one of the most famous addresses in the country - 10 Downing Street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Year 12s, who are studying politics at Sydney Russell School, went through the iconic black door and into the reception rooms, with the group impressed by the portraits of past prime ministers on the walls.

You may also want to watch:

The youngsters met with Andrew Bowie MP, the parliamentary private secretary to Theresa May, who asked them for their thoughts on Brexit and lowering the voting age to 16.

They were also allowed into the cabinet meeting room and spoke with other members of the prime minister's staff, who offered an insight into the daily workings of government and the challenges faced by senior politicians.

The visit was organised by one of the Parsloes Avenue school's former pupils, who is now working as a civil servant in Whitehall.