Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

From Dagenham to Downing Street: Pupils in political visit

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 May 2019

Sydney Russell School pupils outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Sydney Russell School

Sydney Russell School pupils outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Sydney Russell School

Sydney Russell School

A group of Dagenham pupils have paid a visit to one of the most famous addresses in the country - 10 Downing Street.

The Year 12s, who are studying politics at Sydney Russell School, went through the iconic black door and into the reception rooms, with the group impressed by the portraits of past prime ministers on the walls.

You may also want to watch:

The youngsters met with Andrew Bowie MP, the parliamentary private secretary to Theresa May, who asked them for their thoughts on Brexit and lowering the voting age to 16.

They were also allowed into the cabinet meeting room and spoke with other members of the prime minister's staff, who offered an insight into the daily workings of government and the challenges faced by senior politicians.

The visit was organised by one of the Parsloes Avenue school's former pupils, who is now working as a civil servant in Whitehall.

Most Read

Hundreds say goodbye to Dagenham schoolboy Micky Bennett

Mourners at the funeral of Micky Bennett. Picture: Kevin Durosaro

Eight people fined for begging by Barking and Dagenham Council

A homeless man, begging for money in Victoria, London

Barking fire damages disused block of flats in Ripple Road

Eight fire engines attended the blaze in a third storey flat in Ripple Road. Picture: JON KING

Jailed for life: Barking drug dealer who murdered teenager in revenge attack

Adebayo Amusa. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘My heart is broken beyond repair’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: Supplied by family

Most Read

Hundreds say goodbye to Dagenham schoolboy Micky Bennett

Mourners at the funeral of Micky Bennett. Picture: Kevin Durosaro

Eight people fined for begging by Barking and Dagenham Council

A homeless man, begging for money in Victoria, London

Barking fire damages disused block of flats in Ripple Road

Eight fire engines attended the blaze in a third storey flat in Ripple Road. Picture: JON KING

Jailed for life: Barking drug dealer who murdered teenager in revenge attack

Adebayo Amusa. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘My heart is broken beyond repair’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: Supplied by family

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham runner Rahman completes fourth London Marathon

Emdad Rahman after completing the London Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s)

Fine medal haul for TKJ judokas at Moberly Stars event

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members show off their medals (pic: TKJ)

From Dagenham to Downing Street: Pupils in political visit

Sydney Russell School pupils outside 10 Downing Street. Picture: Sydney Russell School

Dagenham ‘acid attack’ was actually citrus juice

Police were called to Chequers Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Hundreds say goodbye to Dagenham schoolboy Micky Bennett

Mourners at the funeral of Micky Bennett. Picture: Kevin Durosaro
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists