Pupils visit Hammers training ground for anti-bullying project

Godwin and John Perry primary school pupils with West Ham players Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks and Angelo Ogbonna. Picture: James Griffiths/West Ham United) James Griffiths/WHUFC

Youngsters from two Dagenham primary schools were treated to a day out at West Ham's training ground.

Pupils were able to play on the training pitch. Picture: James Griffiths/West Ham United Pupils were able to play on the training pitch. Picture: James Griffiths/West Ham United

The visit to Chadwell Heath was organised as part of an initiative by anti-bullying charity Kidscape and the club's partners Basset and Gold, which aims to help children in the transition from primary to secondary school.

Year Six pupils from Godwin and John Perry primary schools met players Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks and Angelo Ogbonna, who shared stories of how they overcame challenges in their own lives.

The pupils were then able to have a kickabout on the club's state-of-the-art facility.

Jack Wilshere said: "As a father myself I know the importance of giving kids confidence. The move from primary to secondary school is never easy and we've been able to give them the confidence to really succeed and make the most of their time in secondary school."