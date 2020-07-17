Young people in Barking and Dagenham can apply for a railway engineering traineeship

People living in the borough aged 19 to 23 have the opportunity to apply for a railway engineering traineeship.

The seven-week programme will require trainees to attend three days a week from 10am to 3pm.

Applicants must be receiving out of work benefits such as universal credit, job seeker’s allowance, income support and employment support allowance.

Councillor Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said: “This unique opportunity comes at a time when residents may be anxious about work and training opportunities available to them as a result of the pandemic.

“I would like to appeal to our young residents to also see this as a career path and hope as many of them get in touch with staff at our job shops to find out if this is something for them.”

Those who complete the course should expect to gain the following qualifications: NVQ Rail Engineering, up to a Level 2 in English and maths and Level 1 workskills; Network Rail approved drug/alcohol and medial; personal safety and track induction; Level 1 health and safety at work, CSCS test and green labourer card.

Anyone interested should register with the council’s job shop service by completing the online form at https://www.lbbd.gov.uk/help-finding-work and they will be contacted by a member of staff.

Alternatively, call the shops on 020 8724 8877 (Dagenham); 020 8724 8870 (Barking); or 020 8227 2809 (Adult College construction team).