Search

Advanced search

Barking special school pupils have pumpkin fun thanks to supermarket donation

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 November 2020

A Riverside Bridge pupil enjoys some fun with a pumpkin. Picture: Riverside Bridge School

A Riverside Bridge pupil enjoys some fun with a pumpkin. Picture: Riverside Bridge School

Riverside Bridge School

Pupils at a Barking special school have been getting into the Halloween spirit thanks to a donation from a supermarket.

Staff at the Chadwell Heath branch of Asda gave 25 pumpkins, as well as 10 carving kits and push pin sets, to Riverside Bridge School.

You may also want to watch:

Although the pandemic meant usual activities of trick or treating and the school carnival had to be cancelled, the donation allowed pupils to enjoy some autumn-themed fun.

Laura Smith, the school’s organisational lead and wellbeing co-ordinator, expressed her gratitude to Asda and said: “As many of our pupils have sensory needs, the inside of pumpkins were a great resource for some fun messy sensory play.

“One of our classes mixed the inside of the pumpkin with cornstarch to make pumpkin oobleck, which was great fun.

“Activities such as pumpkin decorating and carving also enables us to improve pupils’ motor skills which are a vital part of our lives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Buildings and a bone spoon among items found during Barking archaeological investigation

One of the walls found during the dig. Picture: Weston Homes

The Sopranos studio owner signs deal to build Dagenham film studios

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Thieves snatch £6,500 motorbike outside Dagenham home

Thieves have been caught on CCTV snatching a motorbike from a home in Dagenham. Picture: Donna Lee

Two late-night thefts at Chadwell Heath gym in last few days before lockdown

Suspected gym equipment thieves were caught on camera at Anytime Fitness Chadwell Heath. Pictures: Anytime Fitness Chadwell Heath

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Buildings and a bone spoon among items found during Barking archaeological investigation

One of the walls found during the dig. Picture: Weston Homes

The Sopranos studio owner signs deal to build Dagenham film studios

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Thieves snatch £6,500 motorbike outside Dagenham home

Thieves have been caught on CCTV snatching a motorbike from a home in Dagenham. Picture: Donna Lee

Two late-night thefts at Chadwell Heath gym in last few days before lockdown

Suspected gym equipment thieves were caught on camera at Anytime Fitness Chadwell Heath. Pictures: Anytime Fitness Chadwell Heath

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham boss McMahon pleased for the players to progress into FA Cup second round

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Barking special school pupils have pumpkin fun thanks to supermarket donation

A Riverside Bridge pupil enjoys some fun with a pumpkin. Picture: Riverside Bridge School

West Ham snatch late victory over Fulham

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

View from a comedian: We have experience and can do this

Steve Allen is glad some of the tier rules have gone.

Daggers bag FA Cup second round tie for the first time since 2015/16

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020