Footballers from Barking school take on French sides and visit PSG stadium during tour

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 January 2020

Riverside School pupils had a guided tour of PSG's home stadium Le Parc des Princes during a football tour in France. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Riverside School pupils had a guided tour of PSG's home stadium Le Parc des Princes during a football tour in France. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Archant

A group of promising footballers from a Barking school had an unforgettable trip to France to test their skills against local sides.

Riverside School pupils were based at CDFAS Sports Center in Eaubonn, which has been used by professional footballers such as Didier Drogba and the Ivory Coast national squad when visiting France.

As well as taking on French teams in a football tournament, they took in the world famous sights of Paris and had a guided tour of Le Parc des Princes, the home stadium of Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain.

PE teacher Aidan Bailey, who organised the trip, said: "It was a brilliant week, all the students behaved impeccably well and it was a pleasure to see the enjoyment they had.

"We can't wait to do it again next year."

The council's director of people and resilience Elaine Allegretti said: "It's fantastic that our talented Barking and Dagenham students have the opportunity to see the world, experience new cultures, and demonstrate their skills and team spirit."

