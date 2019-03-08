Search

GCSE results: Riverside School celebrating host of top results

PUBLISHED: 12:05 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 23 August 2019

Riverside School. Picture: Ken Mears

Riverside School. Picture: Ken Mears

Riverside School is celebrating after 30 per cent of all grades awarded were at 9-7 - the equivalent of an A or A*.

In addition, 61pc of pupils achieved a strong pass - 5 or above - in both English and maths.

The school believes it will have a well above average score for progress 8 - the progress made between starting and finishing secondary school - which will place it high in the league tables.

Headteacher Andy Roberts said: "We are delighted with yet another set of exceptional results.

"I would like to congratulate all students and teachers on their hard work and dedication that enabled this incredible achievement."

