GCSE results: Riverside School celebrating host of top results
PUBLISHED: 12:05 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 23 August 2019
Riverside School is celebrating after 30 per cent of all grades awarded were at 9-7 - the equivalent of an A or A*.
In addition, 61pc of pupils achieved a strong pass - 5 or above - in both English and maths.
The school believes it will have a well above average score for progress 8 - the progress made between starting and finishing secondary school - which will place it high in the league tables.
Headteacher Andy Roberts said: "We are delighted with yet another set of exceptional results.
"I would like to congratulate all students and teachers on their hard work and dedication that enabled this incredible achievement."