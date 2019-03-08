Chinese pupils forge friendships in three-day visit to Barking school

A group of Chinese students received a warm welcome on a visit to a school in Barking.

Riverside School, Renwick Road, welcomed staff and students from Beijing Capital Normal High School.

The Chinese students spent three days at the secondary to experience English culture and school life buddying up with a young person from Riverside for lessons.

Headteacher Andy Roberts said: "Riverside was delighted to host the students.

"Building a partnership with international fellows highlights our school's diversity and strong international links. It was an opportunity for our students to assist the Chinese learners with their English skills as well as immersing them in British culture.

"Our students enthusiastically learned how to speak and write in Chinese and this international partnership is a gateway to learning a new language and exposing students to different cultures from across the globe."

During the visit, the students toured the school, took part in a careers workshop, a discounted book fair and various activities.

The visit culminated in a celebration assembly in which the Chinese and English students reported back about what they gained from the visit. Certificates presented to the proud students.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, Barking and Dagenham Council's schools chief, said: "I hope the students involved took a lot away from the visit.

"It is important for our young people to experience difference cultures from around the world and I hope there are more opportunities like this for other young people in the borough."