A-level results: Headteacher 'thrilled' with achievements of Robert Clack pupils

PUBLISHED: 10:01 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 15 August 2019

Robert Clack pupil Dylan Affum will be going to Oxford to study engineering. Picture: Luke Acton

Robert Clack pupil Dylan Affum will be going to Oxford to study engineering. Picture: Luke Acton

Robert Clack headteacher Russell Taylor has said he is "absolutely thrilled" with the school's A-level results.

Three pupils at the Dagenham school achieved straight A* grades, with nearly 30 per cent of all results at either A or A*.

The school also saw a 75pc A*-C pass rate with 26pc of pupils achieving the gold standard of AAB or above.

Mr Taylor said: "I'm absolutely thrilled with the results.

"They represent the culmination of a mammoth effort on the part of students and staff at this school."

The school also saw three pupils secure places at Oxford, including Dylan Affum, who will be studying engineering.

On finding out he achieved A*s in physics and maths and A in chemistry, he said: "I felt delighted. It was a [big load] off my shoulders.

"My parents were very very happy, my mum started to scream a bit."

More than 100 pupils will be heading to university in Spetember while others will be taking up apprenticeships at international firms. One pupils has secured a sporting scholarship to study in the USA.

