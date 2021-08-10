A Level results 2021: Robert Clack School achieves record Russell Group places

Published: 3:43 PM August 10, 2021

A record number of Robert Clack School pupils will be going to study at Russell Group universities after achieving outstanding A Level results.

More than 125 pupils have accepted university places across the UK, with a number progressing to London institutions such as Imperial College, King’s College, UCL and Queen Mary University, according to the Dagenham school.

Headteacher Russell Taylor said: “Despite the significant challenges they have faced, through their hard work, commitment and perseverance our students have secured excellent destinations.

“We are incredibly proud of them. I’d also like to pay tribute to our fantastic teachers who have been magnificent in supporting our students in pursuit of their ambitions and dreams.”

Following the cancellation of exams this year, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessment, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Among the top achievers was Rumaysa Ahmed, who will study medicine at Imperial College London after earning A*A*A* grades.

She said: “I was so glad I achieved the outcome I have worked so hard for.

“My advice to those of you still studying: keep working hard as your success will only come to you after perseverance.”

Aeesha Ahmed, who earned A*AA grades and aspires to be a gynaecologist, plans to spend a gap year volunteering at an orphanage in Singapore before studying medicine.

Of her results, Aeesha said: “I was in disbelief - all my sleepless nights and revision had paid off.

Rumaysa Ahmed and Aeesha Ahmed, who earned A*AA in her A Levels. - Credit: Robert Clack School

“To those of you who are still working on your GCSEs or A-Levels, just remember that not everyone’s path is the same and you should always keep focussed on your goal and you will achieve it."

Matthew Elsom, who will study mathematics at Exeter, was "really happy" with his A*A*B results.

"I had not realised I would have done so well considering the troubles we have all had over the past two years," he said.

Robert Clack School pupils Matthew Elsom and James Kennedy-Lewis collecting their A Level results. - Credit: Robert Clack School

"The school has dealt with everything so well."

Imran Ahmed was “ecstatic” to be studying electronic engineering at Kings College London after earning A*A*A.

“It’s been a hard two years and I’m so proud of everyone else,” he said.